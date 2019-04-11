Nation & World

Officer, suspect hurt in shooting at South Carolina hospital

The Associated Press

CLINTON, S.C.

The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Department says a gunman and a health systems police officer have been wounded by gunfire inside a hospital.

News outlets report it happened at about 2 a.m. Thursday at Laurens County Memorial Hospital in Clinton.

SLED spokesman Thom Berry says the suspect was being treated when he shot the officer and tried to flee. The officer returned fire. Their conditions are unclear.

This was the second shooting inside a South Carolina hospital in two days. Authorities said an armed man seeking mental health treatment was turned away and disarmed Tuesday, only to show up with another gun Wednesday and shoot a nurse at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg. That suspect was arrested and the nurse was in critical condition.

  Comments  

Read Next

He was the first Haitian priest in U.S. Now, his legacy will touch many in North Dade.

Miami-Dade County

He was the first Haitian priest in U.S. Now, his legacy will touch many in North Dade.

Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces finally unveiled the new Father Gérard Jean-Juste Community Center, named in honor of the late Haitian cleric.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE NATION & WORLD
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service