Nation & World

UN extends experts monitoring North Korea sanctions

The Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS

The U.N. Security Council has voted unanimously to extend the mandate of the U.N. panel of experts monitoring sanctions on North Korea, with Russia urging that panel members "correct" the negative impact of the tough measures on the lives of ordinary citizens.

Adoption of the resolution was delayed until Wednesday over Russia's demands that the committee address the humanitarian impact of sanctions.

Deputy Russian ambassador Vladimir Safronkov said after the vote to extend the experts' mandate until April 24, 2020, that the panel must quickly address "the negative impact of sanctions," especially on women and children.

Britain's deputy political coordinator, David Clay, says North Korea and some countries "seek to blame sanctions for the humanitarian situation." He blames the problems on North Korea's policies, including diverting money to nuclear weapons.

  Comments  

Read Next

Trick or treat? EU, UK agree to delay Brexit until Halloween

Latest News

Trick or treat? EU, UK agree to delay Brexit until Halloween

By JILL LAWLESS and RAF CASERT Associated Press

European Union leaders offer Britain delay to EU departure date until Halloween.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE NATION & WORLD
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service