3rd Georgia state House election yields same results

The Associated Press

ATLANTA

After a judge threw out two previous election results, frustrated voters in one Georgia House district are hoping the third time's a charm.

Unofficial results Tuesday showed Chris Erwin beating Dan Gasaway in the third Republican primary for a state House seat in northeast Georgia, with around 75% of more than 6,000 votes cast.

There is no Democrat in the race, so the winner takes the seat spanning Banks, Stephens and Habersham counties.

Erwin appeared to defeat Gasaway in the original May primary and then in a redo Dec. 4. But a judge found illegal votes tainted both results and ordered new elections.

The vote comes as Georgia faces scrutiny over its handling of the 2018 elections, where voters reported myriad problems casting ballots.

