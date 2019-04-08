Nation & World

Storms sweeping through South cause damage in Alabama

The Associated Press

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala.

A strong storm moving across northeast Alabama knocked down power lines and caused scattered damage in a retail district.

Photos shared on social media showed plants and other items thrown around the parking lot of a Walmart store in Guntersville, Alabama, early Monday.

High winds left trees tilted sideways and utility lines drooped toward the ground. Farm buildings were damaged in rural Blount County, Alabama.

The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings after radar indicated a possible twister. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Schools in DeKalb County, Alabama, and Northeast Alabama Community College delayed the start of classes Monday due to the threat of severe weather.

The Storm Prediction Center says 26 million people are at a slight risk of severe storms in Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas.

