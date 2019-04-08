Nation & World

Chinese woman arrested at Mar-a-Lago set for bail hearing

The Associated Press

FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort is seen in Palm Beach, Fla. China says it has been informed of the arrest of a Chinese woman at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club over the weekend and is providing her with consular services.
FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort is seen in Palm Beach, Fla. China says it has been informed of the arrest of a Chinese woman at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club over the weekend and is providing her with consular services. Alex Brandon, File AP Photo
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.

A Chinese woman arrested after briefly gaining admission to President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club will likely soon learn whether she will remain jailed.

Yujing Zhang has a detention hearing Monday before federal Magistrate Judge William Matthewman in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Secret Service agents arrested the 32-year-old woman March 30 after they say she gained admission by falsely telling a checkpoint she was a member and was going to swim.

Inside, they say she told a front-desk clerk she was there for a nonexistent Chinese American event. She was arrested after agents say they found her carrying four cellphones, an external hard drive and a thumb drive with computer malware installed. She is charged with lying to a federal agent and illegal entering.

