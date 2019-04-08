Nation & World

Trump shakes up leadership at Homeland Security Department

By COLLEEN LONG and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

FILE - In this Monday, March 18, 2019, file photo, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen speaks at George Washington University's Jack Morton Auditorium in Washington. In a tweet on Sunday, April 7, 2019, President Donald Trump said he's accepted Nielsen's resignation.
FILE - In this Monday, March 18, 2019, file photo, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen speaks at George Washington University's Jack Morton Auditorium in Washington. In a tweet on Sunday, April 7, 2019, President Donald Trump said he's accepted Nielsen's resignation. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo
WASHINGTON

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has resigned amid President Donald Trump's growing frustration and bitterness over the number of Central American families crossing the southern border.

Trump announced on Sunday in a tweet that U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan would be taking over as acting head of the department. McAleenan is a longtime border official who is well-respected by members of Congress and within the administration. The decision to name a top immigration officer to the post reflects Trump's priority for the sprawling department founded to combat terrorism following the Sept. 11 attacks.

Though Trump aides were eyeing a staff shake-up at Homeland Security and had already withdrawn the nomination for another key immigration post, the development Sunday was unexpected.

  Comments  

Read Next

Nissan shareholders OK ouster of ex-chair Ghosn from board

Business

Nissan shareholders OK ouster of ex-chair Ghosn from board

By YURI KAGEYAMA AP Business Writer

Nissan shareholders have approved the ouster of former chairman Carlos Ghosn from its board.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE NATION & WORLD

Nation & World

AP News in Brief at 12:09 a.m. EDT

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service