Kansas governor’s school aid plan moves closer to passage

The Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan.

Kansas legislators are moving closer to passing Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's plan for increasing funding for public schools.

House Republicans gave up Wednesday night on trying to find an alternative to Kelly's proposal to increase spending on public schools by roughly $90 million a year.

The Senate approved Kelly's plan last month with bipartisan support.

The House has yet to pass a funding proposal but did narrowly pass a bill making changes in education policies. That was enough for the House and Senate to begin negotiations this week on both money and policy.

The Senate didn't back off its support for Kelly's plan. House negotiators agreed to take a vote on it in their chamber, along with a few policy changes.

The House expects to vote on the package Thursday.

