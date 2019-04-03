Nation & World

Arizona students cited in confrontation with Border Patrol

The Associated Press

TUCSON, Ariz.

Two University of Arizona students have been cited after a confrontation with Border Patrol agents visiting the Tucson campus last month.

Both students were cited for interference with the peaceful conduct of an educational institution, a misdemeanor offense. One of the two also was cited for threats and intimidation.

The students face April 22 court appearances.

A coalition of UA professors say the two students were exercising their right to protest, and they have since been getting death threats.

The Criminal Justice Association had invited U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers to speak March 19.

Videos showed students disrupting a presentation by two agents with chants of "murder patrol" and following them down the hall.

UA President Robert Robbins says the club had a right to have its presentation uninterrupted.

