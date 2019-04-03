Nation & World

The Latest: Ohio gamer pleads guilty in deadly Kansas hoax

The Associated Press

WICHITA, Kan.

The Latest on change-of-plea hearing for gamer involved in "swatting" death of a Kansas man (all times local):

2:20 p.m.

An Ohio gamer has pleaded guilty to asking a prankster to make a bogus emergency call that got an unarmed Kansas man killed by police.

Nineteen-year-old Casey Viner of North College Hill, Ohio, changed his plea Wednesday to guilty on charges of conspiracy and obstruction of justice. He's accused of trying to hide his involvement. Sentencing for Viner has been scheduled for June 26.

Viner became upset while playing Call of Duty: WWII online with 20-year-old Shane Gaskill of Wichita. Prosecutors say Viner then asked Tyler Barriss of Los Angeles to "swat" Gaskill. Police responding to the call shot the unarmed man, Andrew Finch, when he came to the door.

Swatting is sometimes used by gamers to send first responders to an opponent's address.

Barriss was sentenced last week to 20 years. Gaskill's trial is April 23.

12 a.m.

An Ohio gamer accused of recruiting a prankster to make a bogus emergency call is expected in federal court to answer for his alleged part in the hoax that got an unarmed Kansas man killed by police.

A change-of-plea hearing is Wednesday for 19-year-old Casey Viner of North College Hill, Ohio. He initially pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to obstruct justice, wire fraud and other counts.

Viner allegedly became upset over a $1.50 bet while playing Call of Duty: WWII online with 20-year-old Shane Gaskill of Wichita. Prosecutors say Viner then asked Tyler Barriss of Los Angeles to "swat" Gaskill.

Swatting is sometimes used by gamers to send first responders to an opponent's address.

Barriss was sentenced last week to 20 years. Gaskill's trial is April 23.

