Nation & World

The Latest: Trump taking ‘wait-and-see approach’ on border

The Associated Press

Vehicles from Mexico and the U.S. approach a border crossing in El Paso, Texas, Monday, April 1, 2019.
Vehicles from Mexico and the U.S. approach a border crossing in El Paso, Texas, Monday, April 1, 2019. Cedar Attanasio AP Photo
WASHINGTON

The Latest on President Donald Trump and immigration (all times local):

2:25 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he is taking a wait-and-see approach when it comes to his threat to close the southern border as soon as this week.

Trump is telling reporters as he meets with NATO's secretary general that he's pleased with steps that Mexico has taken in recent days and that, "We're going to see what happens."

But he says that he's "ready to close it" if he has to and will do so if Mexico stops helping or if he fails to reach a deal with Congress to overhaul the nation's immigration laws."

Trump is bemoaning current regulations and says: "We're going to have a strong border or we're going to have a closed border."

___

12:50 p.m.

Trump administration officials are pulling back the president's threat to shut the southern border as soon as this week.

Press secretary Sarah Sanders said Tuesday the administration is "looking at all options" on whether to close entry ports and what the impact would be.

Last week, Trump said he'd close the border as the number of migrants coming to the U.S. has surged. He's threatened that before.

Delays at entry points are already mounting. That's because as many as 2,000 border officers assigned to check trucks and cars are being shifted to deal with migrant crowds. Wait times at Brownsville, Texas, were 180 minutes Monday, double the wait last year. And there were 150 trucks in Otay Mesa, California, still waiting when the border station closed for the day.

  Comments  

Read Next

Business

The Latest: Company says it is working to put out the fire

The Associated Press

The president and CEO of a company whose plant caught fire in Texas says crews are working with local fire responders to extinguish the blaze.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE NATION & WORLD

News

Another Texas chemical fire kills 1 worker, injures 2

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service