Nation & World

Blast injures 3 at top military school in Russia

The Associated Press

MOSCOW

Russia's Defense Ministry says three people have been injured in an explosion inside an elite military academy in Russia's second-largest city.

The ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that an unidentified "object" went off early afternoon inside the prestigious Mozhaisky Academy in St. Petersburg, which trains officers for the army's missile defense unit. Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Live footage from outside the academy showed dozens of cadets being led out of the gated compound.

No other details were immediately available.

  Comments  

Read Next

One driver hurt when part of I-75 in Tennessee falls onto exit ramp. Detour in place.

National

One driver hurt when part of I-75 in Tennessee falls onto exit ramp. Detour in place.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused part of an Interstate 75 bridge to collapse near Chattanooga, Tennessee, injuring one driver. Part of Interstate 75 remained closed Tuesday.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE NATION & WORLD
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service