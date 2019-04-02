Nation & World

Pope: Women have ‘legitimate claims’ for justice, equality

The Associated Press

Pope Francis, flanked by interim director of Holy See Press Office, Alessandro Gisotti, speaks to reporters on board the flight back to Rome from a two-day trip to Morocco, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Francis sought Sunday to encourage greater fraternity between Christians and Muslims in Morocco, telling his flock that showing the country's Muslim majority they are part of the same human family will help stamp out extremism.
Pope Francis, flanked by interim director of Holy See Press Office, Alessandro Gisotti, speaks to reporters on board the flight back to Rome from a two-day trip to Morocco, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Francis sought Sunday to encourage greater fraternity between Christians and Muslims in Morocco, telling his flock that showing the country's Muslim majority they are part of the same human family will help stamp out extremism. Pool Photo via AP Alberto Pizzoli
VATICAN CITY

Pope Francis says women have "legitimate claims" to seek more justice and equality in the Catholic Church, but has stopped short of endorsing more sweeping calls from his own bishops to give women decision-making roles.

Francis on Tuesday issued a document inspired by an October 2018 meeting of bishops on better ministering to today's young Catholics. The meeting was marked by demands for greater women's rights, and the final document called the need for women to claim decision-making positions in the church "a duty of justice."

In the lengthy document "Christ is Alive," Francis endorses no such conclusion. He writes that the church must be attentive to women's "legitimate claims" for equality and must better train men and women with leadership potential.

  Comments  

Read Next

Barnier says chaotic Brexit becomes ever more likely

Business

Barnier says chaotic Brexit becomes ever more likely

By RAF CASERT Associated Press

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier says that no-deal exit of Britain "becomes day after day more likely" after the UK parliament again rejected alternatives to the government's unpopular European Union divorce deal.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE NATION & WORLD

Business

Pakistan, India trade fire in disputed Kashmir: 7 people die

Nation & World

Man shot by police is jailed on attempted murder charges

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service