Taiwan protests China jets crossing center of Taiwan Strait

In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen speaks during a military award ceremony at the Presidential office in Taipei, Taiwan on Monday, April 1, 2019. Taiwan said Monday its planes warned off Chinese military aircraft that crossed the center line in the Taiwan Strait, and called China's move a provocation that seeks to alter the status quo in the waterway dividing the island from mainland China. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP) AP