Vietnam woman pleads guilty to lesser charge in Kim killing

Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, center, is escorted by police as she arrives at Shah Alam High Court in Shah Alam, Malaysia, Monday, April 1, 2019. Trial resumes on murder case against the Vietnamese woman accused in the killing of the North Korean leader's estranged half brother Kim Jong Nam. Prosecutors refused to drop the murder charge against Huong, who is the only suspect in custody after the stunning decision to drop the case against Indonesian Siti Aisyah. Vincent Thian AP Photo