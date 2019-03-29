Police killing of pipe-wielding NYC man called legal

File-This April 5, 2018, file photo shows hundreds rallying for a march to the 71st Precinct on Empire Boulevard to protest Wednesday's fatal police shooting of Saheed Vassell, a 34-year-old in the Crown Heights neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York. Police officers were “legally justified” in the killing of a mentally disturbed man they said was wielding a piece of pipe like a gun on a New York City street, according to a report on the shooting released Friday, March 29, 2019. The review by the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James cleared New York Police Department officers who opened fired on Saheed Vassell in response to reports of an armed man menacing people on the streets of Brooklyn in 2018. “Based of a review of all the evidence … the NYPD officers who shot Mr. Vassell were legally justified,” the report concluded. Craig Ruttle, File AP Photo