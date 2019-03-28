The Latest: Supreme Court blocks execution of Texas inmate

This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Patrick Murphy. Lawyers for the member of the notorious "Texas 7" gang of escaped prisoners who is scheduled to be executed Thursday, March 28, 2019, say he should be spared because he never fatally shot a suburban Dallas police officer during a Christmas Eve robbery nearly 18 years earlier. Murphy is slated to die by lethal injection after 6 p.m. at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP) AP