Man United make coach Solskjaer permanent hire

FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 file photo, Manchester United caretaker head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer applauds fans at the end of the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge stadium in London. Manchester United on Thursday March 28, 2019, made coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a permanent hire, with a three-year contract. Matt Dunham, File AP Photo