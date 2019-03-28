After Mueller, Trump allies counsel against pardon push

The end of the special counsel's investigation is sparking fresh speculation that President Donald Trump might pardon some of those charged in the probe.
It's also spawning a don't-go-there chorus from some of Trump's closest advisers and GOP allies. They're warning that pardons could ignite a political firestorm that overshadows what Trump sees as a moment of triumph.
Trump mused about granting pardons at times during special counsel Robert Mueller's nearly two-year investigation.
And some conservatives are pushing for him to grant clemency to help advisers who have pleaded guilty or been convicted, including former national security adviser Michael Flynn and ex-campaign chairman Paul Manafort.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
But Trump's lawyers say the president has not been in active talks about using his pardon powers.
Comments