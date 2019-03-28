Top Democrat disappointed report isn’t being released sooner

The top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee says he's disappointed that the attorney general will take weeks instead of days to release the special counsel's report on Russia's election interference.
Maryland congressman Elijah Cummings said Wednesday that the delay allows President Donald Trump to spend weeks taking a victory lap in the wake of the generally favorable findings summarized by Attorney General William Barr.
The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina says Barr told him that he's combing through Mueller's report and removing classified, grand jury and other information in hopes of releasing it to Congress.
Democratic lawmakers warn that the longer it takes to release the full findings the more they will question the legitimacy of Barr's actions.
