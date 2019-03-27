Arizona lawmaker resigns amid probe of 1983 sex charges

FILE - In this June 27, 2018, file photo, Arizona state Rep. David Stringer, R-Prescott, speaks at a community forum in Phoenix. Stringer resigned Wednesday, March 27, 2019, amid an ethics investigation of 1983 sex charges and his comments on race and immigration. The Prescott Republican lawmaker stepped down as he faced a 5 p.m. deadline to hand over documents demanded by the House Ethics Committee. Ross D. Franklin, File AP Photo