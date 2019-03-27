Wisconsin appeals court restores laws from lame-duck session

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks to reporters Monday, March 25, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Evers moved quickly after last week's order to rescind 82 of former Republican Gov. Scott Walker's appointments that the state Senate confirmed during the lame-duck session. And Attorney General Josh Kaul, at Evers' order, moved to withdraw Wisconsin from a multi-state lawsuit seeking repeal of the Affordable Health Care Act, a power taken away from him during the lame-duck session. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer). Scott Bauer AP