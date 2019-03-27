The Latest: Man pleads guilty to hate crimes in car attack

FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2017 file photo, people fly into the air as a vehicle is driven into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. A man convicted in the deadly car attack on a crowd of counterprotesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia is expected to change his plea to federal hate crime charges. An online court docket updated late Tuesday, March 26, 2019, says James Alex Fields Jr. is scheduled to appear in federal court Wednesday for a change-of-plea hearing. The Daily Progress via AP, File Ryan M. Kelly