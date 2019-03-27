India says it successfully test-fires anti-satellite weapon

An Indian family watches prime minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation on a television, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Wednesday, March 27, 2019. India says it has successfully tested an anti-satellite weapon in an unexpected announcement just weeks before general elections. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an address to the nation broadcast live on Wednesday that Indian scientists had earlier shot down a low earth orbit satellite with a missile, demonstrating India’s capacity as a “space power” alongside the U.S., Russia and China. Rajesh Kumar Singh AP Photo