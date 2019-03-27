Man pleads guilty to kidnapping girl, killing her parents

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, file photo, Jake Patterson appears for his preliminary hearing at Barron County Circuit Court in Barron, Wis. Patterson, charged with kidnapping a 13-year-old Wisconsin girl and killing her parents, is expected to enter a formal plea when he appears in court for an arraignment, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. The Post-Crescent via AP, Pool, File T'xer Zhon Kha