The Latest: House fails to override Trump veto on border

FILE - In this March 15, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump signs the first veto of his presidency in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump issued the first veto, overruling Congress to protect his emergency declaration for border wall funding. Trump is nearing a victory over Democrats as the House tries overriding his first veto. Tuesday’s vote seems certain to fail, which means his declaration of a national emergency at the Mexican border would stand. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo