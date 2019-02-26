Cyprus: Ground not yet ready for peace talks resumption

A man sits by a sign reading 'Peace" near from the main Ledra checkpoint that crosses from the south, Greek, to the ,north, Turkish Cypriots, controlled areas in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and breakaway Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci they meet today under the U.N to laying the groundwork for a return to reunification negotiations almost two years after the most recent bid to hammer out a peace accord collapse. Petros Karadjias AP Photo