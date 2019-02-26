Criminal case filed over Bangladesh hijacking attempt

CORRECTS FIRST NAME This photograph released Monday by Bangladesh’s Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) from their criminal database shows Bangladeshi youth Mohammed Polash Ahmed who was arrested in 2012 by RAB in a kidnapping case. The man who was killed while trying to hijack a commercial flight in Bangladesh was a 24-year-old passenger from a village near the capital who may not have been armed, officials said Monday, in a reversal of previous allegations that he was carrying a pistol. ( Bangladesh’s Rapid Action Battalion via AP)