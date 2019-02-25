Radio host seeks over $1M for case against neo-Nazi website

FILE - In this June 25, 2015, file photo, Muslim comedian Dean Obeidallah speaks at a news conference in New York. The radio host is asking a federal court in Ohio to award him more than $1 million in damages for his claims that a neo-Nazi website operator falsely accused him of terrorism. Attorneys for Obeidallah said in a court filing Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, that they are seeking $250,000 in compensatory damages and $1 million in punitive damages from The Daily Stormer founder Andrew Anglin and his company. Anglin hasn't formally responded to the suit. Bebeto Matthews, File AP Photo