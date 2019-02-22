Brazil moves Venezuela aid to border despite closure

A Venezuelan holds a sign that reads in Spanish "Venezuelan migrants at the border between Brazil-Venezuela, we support the humanitarian aid. Maduro assassin" as she waits for the opening of the border in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. Heightened tensions in Venezuela left a woman dead and a dozen injured near the border with Brazil on Friday, in the first deadly clash over the opposition's attempts to bring in emergency food and medicine that President Nicolas Maduro says isn't needed and has vowed to block. Edmar Barros AP Photo