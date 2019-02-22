El Chapo wants new trial, hearing to probe jury misconduct

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2019 courtroom sketch, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, right, is seated at the defense table with his interpreter, during the U.S. trial of the infamous Mexican drug lord, in New York, Monday Feb. 4, 2019. According to a VICE News report that aired in February 2019 after Guzman was found guilty, several jurors followed media accounts of the three-month-long trial. (Elizabeth Williams via AP, File) Elizabeth Williams AP