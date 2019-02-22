APNewsBreak: Report says Montana lawmaker harassed another

An outside investigation into claims that one Montana legislator sexually harassed another concluded that the lawmaker sent unwelcome text messages and recommended that legislative leaders take action before the situation repeats itself.
Legislative Legal Services released a copy of the March 2018 investigative report by Great Falls attorney Jeane Faure to The Associated Press that blacked out the names of the lawmakers and witnesses. The agency did not immediately say what, if any, action was taken against the offender, who apologized when confronted in January 2018.
The texts sent between August and October 2017 called the recipient "gorgeous," and "A wonderful sight for My Sore Eyes."
In one exchange the complainant was concerned about overstepping boundaries in resolving an issue. The offender responded: "Well. Just know, between you and me. You can step all over me and there is no boundaries."
