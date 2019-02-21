Feds: El Chapo’s sons indicted on drug conspiracy charges

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2016 file photo, a handcuffed Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is made to face the press as he is escorted to a helicopter by Mexican soldiers and marines at a federal hangar in Mexico City. Guzman was tried in New York and found guilty on drug smuggling charges. Claims of jury misconduct arose after a juror told VICE News in February 2019 report that several jurors followed media accounts of the three month-long trial. Eduardo Verdugo, File AP Photo