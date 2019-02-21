GOP lawmakers push to ban LGBT conversion therapy in Utah

Nathan Dalley, center, receives a hug after speaking during a news conference at the Utah State Capitol Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Salt Lake City. Two Republican lawmakers proposed a ban on gay conversion therapy for minors in conservative Utah on Thursday, a plan that's been hailed as a milestone by advocates and won't be opposed by the influential Mormon church. Those who have been through conversion therapy, like 19-year-old Dalley, say it leaves them depressed and can lead to suicide attempts. Rick Bowmer AP Photo