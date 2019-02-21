Slovaks mark anniversary of slayings of journalist, fiancee

People gather on a square during a rally to mark one year anniversary of the slayings of an investigative reporter and his fiancee, in Bratislava, Slovakia, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova were shot dead in their home on Feb. 21 last year. People used the anniversary on Thursday to press for the investigation to be completed. Petr David Josek AP Photo