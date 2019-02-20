US, North Korean envoys to meet in Hanoi ahead of summit

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2019, file photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, meets Kim Yong Chol, who traveled to Washington to discuss denuclearization talks, in Pyongyang, North Korea. With their second summit fast approaching, speculation is growing that U.S. President Donald Trump may try to persuade the North leader Kim to commit to denuclearization by giving him something he wants more than almost anything else, an announcement of peace and an end to the Korean War. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. Korea News Service via AP, File Korean Central News Agency