NY court: Public allowed to see police body camera footage

A New York appeals court has ruled that police body camera footage is subject to public disclosure under state law.
An Appellate Division panel said Tuesday that the footage doesn't constitute a personnel record and therefore isn't covered by a law that keeps such records secret.
New York City Police Commissioner James O'Neill called the ruling important for transparency.
The Associated Press and other media outlets had filed briefs arguing the footage is vital to police accountability.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
The city's largest police union fought its release, citing privacy and safety concerns. The Police Benevolent Association says the decision is wrong, and it's assessing appeal options.
The NYPD released its first body camera footage of a fatal shooting in September 2017. The appeals court halted the release of footage in July while it considered the matter.
Comments