Mug shot proposal pits privacy versus the right to know

This Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, photo shows a view of published New York state newspapers showing police mug shots of arrested people in Albany, N.Y. New York’s governor doesn’t want state police to routinely release mug shots of criminal suspects, or arrest booking records about exactly what they are accused of doing. Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s proposal is the latest by states aimed at curtailing websites that claim to be able to remove mugshots from the web, for a free. Hans Pennink AP Photo