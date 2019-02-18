North Carolina to hold hearing on undecided US House race

FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2018 file photo, Leslie McCrae Dowless Jr. poses for a portrait outside of his home in Bladenboro, N.C. The Republican in the nation’s last undecided congressional election said Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 he recruited a political operative now at the center of a ballot fraud investigation because he produced election results in his rural North Carolina county and other Republicans vouched for him. Mark Harris said he didn’t know before November’s election that state elections board investigators found evidence that operative Dowless Jr. may have illegally handled ballots in 2016. The News & Observer via AP, File Travis Long