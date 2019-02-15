Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg back at work

FILe - In this Jan. 30, 2018 file photo Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg waves in acknowledgement of the applause she receives as she arrives for a "fireside chat" in the Bruce M. Selya Appellate Courtroom at the Roger William University Law School in Bristol, R.I. The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has returned to the building for the first time since lung cancer surgery in late December. Stephan Savoia AP Photo