Lyndon LaRouche’s conspiracy mindset lives on

FILE - In this May 14, 2004, file photo, Democratic presidential hopeful Lyndon LaRouche Jr. campaigns in Montgomery, Ala. Fitting for a man who saw so much darkness in the world, LaRouche died on the fringes Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, his name little known to anyone under 50, his death rumored online a day before mainstream outlets confirmed it. His influence, however, will surely outlast him. Dave Martin, File AP Photo