Egypt lawmakers voting to extend president’s term limits

Egypt's Parliament meets to deliberate over constitutional amendments that could allow President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to stay in office till 2034, in Cairo Egypt, Wednesday, Feb 13, 2019. Wednesday's session will lead to a vote later in the evening or on Thursday, after which the text of the amendments would be finalized by a special committee for a final decision within two months. El-Sissi's current second term expires in 2022. (AP Photo) AP