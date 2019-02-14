30 years on, Russia views Afghan war with pride

In this photo taken on Feb. 15, 1989, people and relatives greet Soviet Army soldiers driving on their armored personnel carriers after crossing a bridge on the border between Afghanistan and then Soviet Uzbekistan near the Uzbek town of Termez, Uzbekistan. When the Soviet Union completed its troops withdrawal from Afghanistan on this day, it was widely hailed as a much-anticipated end to a bloody quagmire, but public perceptions have changed and many Russians now see the 10-year Soviet war in Afghanistan as a necessary and largely successful endeavor. Alexander Zemlianichenko AP Photo