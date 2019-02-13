Activists: More than 200 IS fighters surrender in east Syria

This frame grab from video provided Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition group, that is consistent with independent AP reporting, shows U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces fighters looking at smoke rising from a shell that targeted Islamic State group militants, in the village of Baghouz, Deir El-Zour, eastern Syria. Fighting between U.S.-backed fighters and IS inflicted more casualties among people fleeing the violence in eastern Syria Tuesday where the extremists are on the verge of losing the last area they control. (Syrian Observatory for Human Rights via AP) AP