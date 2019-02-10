Doctors demand humanitarian aid be allowed into Venezuela

Venezuelan doctors shout slogans against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro at the International Bridge Tienditas, which has been blocked by the Venezuelan military, near Cucuta, Colombia, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, across the border from Tachira, Venezuela. The doctors, who crossed into Colombia for the protest, are demanding their nation’s military allow humanitarian aid into the country, while Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro contends the aid delivery is part of a larger U.S. intervention to remove him from power. Fernando Vergara AP Photo