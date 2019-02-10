Finnish report: Some troops helped to kill Jews in WWII

The research document entitled The Finnish SS-volunteers and atrocities 1941 - 1943 against Jews, detailing atrocities against civilians and Prisoners of War in Ukraine and the Caucasus Region, pictured in Helsinki, Finland, on Friday Feb. 8, 2019. Senior Israeli Holocaust historian, Efraim Zuroff of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, on Sunday Feb. 10, 2019, has praised Finnish authorities for publishing a report concluding that the Nordic country's volunteer battalion serving with Nazi Germany's notorious Waffen-SS took part in atrocities during World War II including participating in the mass murder of Jews. Lehtikuva via AP Heikki Saukkomaa