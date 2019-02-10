As Algerian leader ails, would-be challengers eye election

In this Feb. 5, 2019, photo, a man walks past a poster asking citizen to register to vote in Algiers. More than 180 people want to run for president of Algeria in the April election, amid growing uncertainty about whether President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, infirm following a stroke, is fit for yet another term after 20 years in charge of this gas-rich North African nation. Anis Belghoul AP Photo