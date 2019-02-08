O’Rourke to lead anti-wall march during Trump Texas rally

Former Democratic Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke laughs as with Oprah Winfrey presses him to make the announcement that he is running for president during a live interview on a Times Square stage at "Oprah's SuperSoul Conversations from Times Square," Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in New York. O'Rourke dazzled Democrats in 2018 by nearly defeating Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in the country's largest red state. O'Rourke says he'll announce whether he'll run for president "before the end of the month." Kathy Willens AP Photo