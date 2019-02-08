Anyone but Bibi: In Israel, ex-general stirs hope of change

FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2019, file photo, retired Israeli military chief Benny Gantz reacts at the official launch of his election campaign for the April 2019 elections, in Tel Aviv. Gantz has burst onto the Israeli political scene as the great hope of the country’s shrinking “peace camp” with a message that is anything but dovish. The retired general, who hopes to topple Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in April 9 elections, talks tough. In today’s Israel, his ready-to-rumble rhetoric appears to be the only way to topple the long-serving Netanyahu. Oded Balilty, File AP Photo