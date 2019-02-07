The Latest: Trump’s more measured on border security talks

The Latest on congressional negotiations for a potential bipartisan agreement on border security. (all times local):
3:05 p.m.
President Donald Trump is taking a wait-and-see approach to a potential bipartisan agreement on border security.
Asked about the congressional negotiations, Trump told reporters on Thursday: "I hear they're working on something, we'll see what happens." But he added: "We need border security. We have to have it, it's not an option. Let's see what happens."
It was a more measured tone from Trump, who had previously been dismissive of the congressional negotiations and has threated to declare a national emergency to bypass Congress and fund his long-promised border wall.
But Trump met earlier Thursday with Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama. Shelby said Trump was "very reasonable."
___
2 p.m.
Negotiators are striking a distinctly optimistic tone after a meeting with President Donald Trump on the broad parameters of a potential bipartisan agreement on border security.
Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby of Alabama said Thursday's session in the Oval Office was "the most positive meeting I've had in a long time" and that the president was "very reasonable."
Trump had previously said he doesn't expect the talks to produce much and he's threatened to declare a national emergency to bypass Congress and build a U.S.-Mexico border wall. But Shelby said Trump during their meeting "urged me to get to yes" on an agreement.
Both Democratic and GOP negotiators said a deal could come as early as this weekend to make a Feb. 15 government shutdown deadline.
