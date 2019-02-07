Georgia GOP Rep. Rob Woodall says he won’t run in 2020

FILE- In this Dec. 20, 2017, file photo House Rules Committee members, Rep. Rob Woodall, R-Ga., listens on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Woodall says he won’t seek re-election after barely hanging onto his suburban Atlanta seat in the 2018 midterms. Woodall said in a statement Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, he plans to finish his two-year term. He said he wanted to announce his exit “as early as possible to ensure that quality conservative candidates have time to prepare for a vigorous campaign.” J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo